CP shifts an accident victim to hospital

Visakhapatnam: A person was injured in an accident that occurred at Arilova BRTS road in the city on Tuesday.

The incident happened when the person was carrying food to one of his family members admitted to a private hospital. Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, who was travelling on the other side of the road, stopped by when he saw the injured person lying on the road.

The CP came forward to shift the injured person to a hospital in his convoy vehicle. The victim is getting treated in the hospital.