CPI state secretary pitches for house sites for beneficiaries

Visakhapatnam: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that the party will mount pressure on the state government until it provides 2 cents of house sites in urban and 3 cents in rural areas to the beneficiaries as assured.

Receiving applications for the housing from the poor here on Thursday, Ramakrishna criticised the YSRCP for granting house pattas at non-residential areas where it is difficult to stay with families.

During the previous government, Ramakrishna recalled that they had fought for houses on behalf of the poor.

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not care about the objections raised by the Oppositions against the pattas, which were of no use. The previous government issued 1.8 lakh sites to the beneficiaries which were not sufficient to construct a house and for a family to reside.

Further, the CPI state secretary demanded the NDA government to allot house sites and Rs 5 lakh to each beneficiary to build houses. He said that the CPI would extend its support to the poor until the eligible beneficiaries own a house.

Later, Ramakrishna visited an urban health centre in the Vambay Colony and enquired with the authorities about the facilities and medical services providing for the public.

He expressed satisfaction over the centre for better maintenance.

CPI district secretary M Pydiraju, Madhurawada area secretary V Satyanarayana, district council member MA Begum and AITUC district leader JD Naidu were present.