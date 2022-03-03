Cross deck operations of HMAS Arunta held in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ongoing sea phase of the MILAN-2022 carried out in the Bay of Bengal, Visakhapatnam, MH 60R Helicopter of HMAS Arunta undertook cross deck operations from INS Shivalik.



With a participation of 26 ships, 21 aircraft and a submarine, the four-day-long sea phase of the naval exercise is scheduled to conclude on Friday.



The exercise aims at enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices among the participating navies.



Highlighting the theme 'Camaraderie, cohesion and collaboration', the second phase of the MILAN is centred on exercises at sea surface, under sea and also in the air.

