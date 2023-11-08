  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

CSR block of KGH gets a 120-KW solar plant

CSR block of KGH gets a 120-KW solar plant
x
Highlights

A 120-KW solar power plant was facilitated at the CSR block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: A 120-KW solar power plant was facilitated at the CSR block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

As a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS)-Vizag Asset has contributed to the solar power facility under ‘project Ujwala’ with an investment of Rs.50 lakh. It will generate 16,000 to 18,000 units per month.

The facility was inaugurated by District Collector A Mallikarjuna in the presence of Superintendent of King George Hospital P Ashok Kumar, executive director of AMNS India Ltd-Vizag Asset M Ravindranath and its Head (HR and Admin) DS Varma along with doctors, among others.

The solar plant was inaugurated marking the occasion of ‘International Radiology Day’.

As a part of its CSR initiative, the AMNS India Ltd-Vizag Asset will install a 70-KW solar power facility at Government Victoria Hospital, also known as Gosha Hospital, with an investment of Rs.30 lakh. Work related to the solar power plant at the hospital is in progress.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X