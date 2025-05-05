Live
Cycle rally to promote health and fitness
Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar exhorted students to make exercising an integral part of their daily routine
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Raja Sekhar exhorted students to make exercising an integral part of their daily routine. Flagging off a cycling rally at the varsity campus on Sunday, the VC encouraged the youth to stay fit and become health conscious.
Organised as part of the Fit India Mission’s Sunday on cycle campaign and centenary celebrations of Andhra University, the cycle rally was held based on the UGC guidelines.
From the AU administrative building, the cycle rally continued till
Siripuram junction and back to the administrative building where the rally commenced. The V-C emphasised the importance of inculcating exercise in one’s daily routine to lead a stress-free and healthy life.
Students from various streams, sports department Professors and faculty members and representatives from cycle association took part in the campaign.