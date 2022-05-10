Cyclone Asani may hit Vizag coast today

Visakhapatnam: Severe cyclonic storm Asani, which according to the IMD was to spare Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from its impact, is now likely to create havoc. Asani will take a curve near Machilipatnam coast on Wednesday and move towards Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

IMD officials do not rule out the possibility of a landfall near Visakhapatnam coast and it may weaken into a cyclonic storm with winds up to 100 km speed. The Indian Navy's Eastern Command at Visakhapatnam is preparing to provide assistance in the event of Cyclone Asani making a landfall on May 11, a statement from the Navy said. Signal 10 has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada ports.

This signal is hoisted when the threat of heavy devastation is expected.

As per IMD predictions, severe cyclonic storm Asani will reach close to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coasts by May 11 morning and move along Andhra Pradesh coast and weaken into a cyclonic storm.

Weather office said severe cyclonic storm lies over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, some 260 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, 300 km south of Visakhapatnam, 490 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, and 570 km south-southwest of Puri in Odisha.

These winds are likely to affect coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and may be battered by gales till Thursday. These conditions have a chance to spread to the West Bengal coast as well on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. As a result of this, Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari and West Godavari will witness heavy rains. Red alert has been issued in Krishna and Guntur districts. Heavy rains are also expected in Narspur, Mogalthur mandals. The red warning is the highest level of alarm that advises residents to 'take action,' as per the IMD directions.

According to reports, Nellore District witnessed gale coupled with intermittent heavy rains, thunder and lightning on Tuesday under the influence of Cyclone Asani. Many low-lying areas filled with rainwater and the situation intensified in the evening. People of coastal villages were gripped with fear as there were high tides and high velocity winds.