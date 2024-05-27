Debutant Deepika confident of victory in Hindupur

Hindupur (Sathya Sai district): Nowall eyes are on Koduri Deepika, YSRCP candidate for Hindupur Assembly constituency, a first time contestant in elections and relatively a novice to politics.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deepika thanked ‘Jagan’ for giving her an opportunity and also the privilege to take on high profile TDP leader and sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of matinee idol and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.

She asks what has these high profile leaders and film stars have done for the constituency. They have nothing to mention. They have taken the people for granted. Days have changed and they cannot win elections any more based on their star image.

She stated that she had connected well with people through her door-to-door contact programme. She pointed out that almost all people irrespective of their political affiliations are beneficiaries of the YSRCP government’s welfare schemes. Many admitted that this is the first time they were given so many welfare schemes and many are rethinking on their blind support to the TDP and NTR family, she said.

She added that she is hopeful of her victory. She said that she is not claiming to be a giant killer but people are the real killers of those who think they are giants. She exuded confidence of emerging victorious on June 4.