Live
- Porsche crash shocker: Blood samples not of minor accused
- Sudden change in weather
- Prasanna Vadanam: Suhas starrer hits 50 million streams on OTT
- Family meets Kerala LoP seeking help in getting compensation from Air India Express
- SP’s call to Maoists to shun violent path
- Severe weather with tennis ball-sized hailstones, tornadoes in parts US leave 15 dead
- Huge haul of ganja in Kothagudem dist
- Deepika Kumari falters in Archery World Cup Stage 2, fails to win medal
- Groundsmen, curators at 10 regular IPL venues to get Rs 25 lakh each: Jay Shah
- Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
Just In
Debutant Deepika confident of victory in Hindupur
Hindupur (Sathya Sai district): Nowall eyes are on Koduri Deepika, YSRCP candidate for Hindupur Assembly constituency, a first time contestant in...
Hindupur (Sathya Sai district): Nowall eyes are on Koduri Deepika, YSRCP candidate for Hindupur Assembly constituency, a first time contestant in elections and relatively a novice to politics.
Speaking to The Hans India, Deepika thanked ‘Jagan’ for giving her an opportunity and also the privilege to take on high profile TDP leader and sitting MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, son of matinee idol and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.
She asks what has these high profile leaders and film stars have done for the constituency. They have nothing to mention. They have taken the people for granted. Days have changed and they cannot win elections any more based on their star image.
She stated that she had connected well with people through her door-to-door contact programme. She pointed out that almost all people irrespective of their political affiliations are beneficiaries of the YSRCP government’s welfare schemes. Many admitted that this is the first time they were given so many welfare schemes and many are rethinking on their blind support to the TDP and NTR family, she said.
She added that she is hopeful of her victory. She said that she is not claiming to be a giant killer but people are the real killers of those who think they are giants. She exuded confidence of emerging victorious on June 4.