Deloitte selects 13 GITAM students in placement drive 

Visakhapatnam: A total of 13 students got selected by noted corporate Deloitte in campus recruitment drive with the package Rs 7.6 LPA, informed GITAM Career Guidance Cell Head and Assistant Dean Commander Gurumoorthy Gangadharan (Retd) here on Thursday.

The placement drive was conducted in three domains: USI- Risk & Financial Advisory, GDAS & USI-Audit. The selection process consisted of three rounds - Online Test/GD/PI/HR&MR. The panellists focused on the impact of New Norma and how technology could be employed to minimise/ overcome the impact of New Normal, he informed.

This year, Deloitte conducted a contest "Collegiate Cyber Threat Competition-TechnoUtsav-3.0" by involving several rounds of ideation, giving shape to the ideas & presenting the model in the final round. Three of the GITAM student community reached the grand finale of the event and have bagged pre-placement offers.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna, registrar Dr Gunasekharan appreciated the students for their achievement during Covid-19 pandemic.