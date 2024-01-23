Democracy went for a toss, says Sharmila

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila pointed out that democracy went for a toss in the NDA-led BJP government. Squatting at the GVMC Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam along with the Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of AP Manickam Tagore, former minister Raghu Veera Reddy, former APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, former Union Minister JD Seelam, KVP Ramachadra Rao and other party leaders, on Monday, Sharmila questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether the Opposition has the right to carry out protests in a peaceful manner or not?

Condemning the attack on Rahul Gandhi in Assam during ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, she mentioned that the BJP rowdies barged into the rally and indulged in the attack. “When Rahul Gandhi tried to stop the attack, the miscreants even attacked him. When he tried to get into a temple for darshan, the officials concerned blocked him from entering the temple stating security reasons due to Ram’s Pran Prathishta in Ayodhya. It is unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi is stopped from having darshan in Assam when the ceremony is happening in Ayodhya,” Sharmila expressed ire.

Except BJP, RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the government is not allowing any other party leaders to roam independently in India.

Sharmila demanded the BJP government to tender apologies for the incident that happened in Assam. “Even when Rahul Gandhi was carrying out the over 4,000-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP hatched a conspiracy to interrupt the yatra. However, with the support of the people, Rahul Gandhi successfully completed the padayatra,” she stated. As part of the protest, the party leaders and activists raised slogans against the BJP. Earlier, the APCC president garlanded the Gandhi statue before joining the protest.