Visakhapatnam: Demonstrations held to mark 2-yr-long hunger strike
A rally was taken out from GVMC Gandhi Statue to RTC Complex junction
A rally was held from GVMC Gandhi Statue to RTC Complex junction. It was followed by a public meeting. Speaking on the occasion, AITUC national vice president D Adinarayana said with self-sufficiency, the VSP had a highly skilled labour force. While the government is favouring the corporate sector without revaluing the net worth of the company, it is unfair to try to build a Rs 3 lakh crore plant at the lowest price of Rs 33,000 crore to the private companies, he mentioned.
Recruitment of permanent manpower in place of retired personnel, allocation of captive mines, withdrawal of privatisation of the plant were some of the measures demanded by the protesters. An army of trade union leaders, including Ch Narsinga Rao, Jaggu Naidu, G Nagabhushan, D Appa Rao, P Ramana, V Rammohan Kumar, among others participated. Representatives from AITUC, CITU, INTUC, HMS, CFTUI, IFTU, TNTUC, YSRTUC, PDF Women Associations, AISF, DYFI and other organisations participated in the public meeting.