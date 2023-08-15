District celebrates 77th I-Day

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations hosted at Police Barracks Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, District in-charge and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini unfurled the national flag and flagged off the celebrations.

Marking the occasion, the minister read out the progress of the district.

Among others, the minister was accompanied by Collector A Mallikarjuna, City Commissioner of Police CM Thrivikrama Varma, MP MVV Satyanarayana and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma.