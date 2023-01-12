Don't jump to conclusion on TDP-JSP truck, says BJP

Visakhapatnam: It is too early to come to a conclusion that the meeting of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met to forge an alliance, said BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy. Briefing the media here on Wednesday, he clarified that the BJP and JSP alliance will stay intact. Referring to the confidence expressed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who mentioned that he would win 175 seats in the 2024 polls, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy demanded explanation of the development work taken by the YSRCP government in the state.

After implementing development activities in Andhra Pradesh, the state general secretary said the BJP would reach out to the public and win a majority of seats in the general elections. He asked the YSRCP with what agenda they would go to the public for the 2024 elections. Speaking about Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao's recent remarks, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy demanded the YSRCP to explain to people how many states the ruling party wanted to split. He alleged that Dharmana Prasada Rao, who is a senior minister, is creating conflicts between the regions.

The CM should respond to the comments made by Dharmana whether they were the minister's personal remarks or YSRCP's. If the remarks belonged to the party, then he should be removed from the cabinet, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy demanded. He said the YSRCP government should release a white paper on the development made in north Andhra. Ministers in AP have no power and they are just like retired tahsildars, said the BJP state general secretary. He asked the YSRCP leaders whether they want Vishakhapatnam as the executive capital or capital of real estate business.

Further, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy pointed out that the schemes given by the Center are promoted as the YSRCP schemes across the state by spending crores of rupees. There is no governance in Andhra Pradesh, except business, he opined. Development in the state is only possible with the BJP, he said. BJP state general secretary BV Sivannarayana alleged that the state government is converting farmers' lands into government lands leading to their suicides. He demanded that the lands of the farmers in section 22A should be removed immediately.

BJP state general secretary Suryanarayana expressed concern that the state government increased the rents of rooms at TTD drastically to prevent devotees from going to Hindu temples. The BJP would hold protests at the collectorates of all the districts and submit petitions to the collectors on the issue, he mentioned. BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president M Ravindra, Konaseema district president Chittibabu and city general secretary Dilip Varma participated in the media conference.