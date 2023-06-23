Don’t violate health dept norms, hospitals told

Srikakulam: District medical and health officer Dr Boddepalli Meenakshi warned the private hospitals not to violate health department guidelines and fee structure in providing treatment to the patients who are suffering from diseases notified by the state government.

She inspected some private hospitals here on Thursday along with medical officers and staff. On the occasion, the DMHO verified in and out patient records and list of the diseases which are being treated at the hospitals and expert doctors who are being deputed for the treatment of particular diseases, etc., Dr Meenakshi said that the state government declared malaria, dengue, chikungunya, TB, typhoid and rabies as notified diseases and health department also issued guidelines for treating these diseases and fixed fee for treatment and lab tests.

The DMHO instructed private hospital managements not to violate these rules and if any one violated, they will have to face music. She also directed the managements to submit reports to the medical department on the treatment for notified diseases along with list of patients. It is mandatory for all hospitals, she added.