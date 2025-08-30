Double-decker buses add flavour to tourist attraction

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu appealed to people to extend their cooperation in transforming Visakhapatnam beaches as a world-class tourist destination.

Speaking after flagging off ‘hop-on-hop-off’ double-decker tourist buses at the beach road here on Friday, the Chief Minister mentioned that the government has set up double-decker buses to add more flavour to tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam.

The CM informed that a data centre and a sea cable are going to be set up in Visakhapatnam. Through the cable, Naidu said, Visakhapatnam will be connected to the world and the city would become a technology hub of the country.

Naidu stated that the previous government had announced that Visakhapatnam would be the executive capital of the state but the people had outrightly rejected the YSRCP’s proposal.

Further, the Chief Minister announced that the port city is going to become the financial capital and the technology hub of Asia. The district being selected as a safe city for women is a matter of pride for all the people of the state, he mentioned, adding that Visakhapatnam has become a secure place for women.

Later, the CM travelled along with public representatives and common passengers boarding a double-decker bus. These buses will travel 16 km from RK Beach to Thotlakonda. Naidu opined that the journey in these buses will give a new experience to the tourists. These buses are available for the tourists round the clock with a single ticket, he informed.

Even as the ticket fare has been fixed at Rs 500, Naidu announced that half of the fare will be borne by the government itself.

Social Welfare and District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, City Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, MLAs, VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, among others participated in the launch of the bus service.