Sridhar Babu slams BRS for skipping Assembly

Hyderabad: The Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Gaddam Prasad Kumar, took up Zero Hour in the evening without taking up the scheduled short discussion on the “Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) Policy” on Monday.

The Assembly will take up the short discussion on HILT Policy on Tuesday, while the short discussion on “Telangana Rising-2047” will be taken up on Tuesday.

The reason is that the BC Welfare Ministry screened the film “Phule,” dubbed from Hindi to Telugu, at Prasad Labs. The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, and MLCs watched the film, travelling in TSRTC buses from the Assembly premises directly to the venue.

Meanwhile, the Zero Hour continued until 6.05 pm for more than two hours, giving members the opportunity to raise their constituency people’s problems in the House.

However, the House has been running without the main opposition party BRS, which has been boycotting proceedings. Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu blasted the BRS MLAs for not attending the House. He stated that BRS members had previously said they would strongly question the government, but now they have slipped away.

Minister Sridhar Babu ridiculed BRS members, who had earlier boasted that they would corner the government, saying they are now nowhere to be seen. He said that after raising several questions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), they are absent when it matters.

He stated it is inappropriate for the main opposition to remain absent when important issues are discussed in the Assembly. He clarified that the government arranged a presentation in the House on Krishna river waters solely to present the actual facts to the people. If there are any objections, he said, they should be raised inside the House, and questioned the justification for speaking outside instead. He also urged the Chair to take action against BRS members for disrespecting the Speaker.