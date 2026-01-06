Sridhar Babu urges action against BRS MLAs over Assembly conduct

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu demanded that Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar take action against BRS MLAs for casting aspersions against the Chair.

The minister made these remarks while replying to a question on whether there was any specific administrative and financial objective behind the proposed trifurcation of GHMC during Question Hour.

Sridhar Babu said that the BRS members had promised in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to attend the Assembly but ended up boycotting the entire session. “They skipped the presentation on Krishna waters in the Assembly and gave the presentation outside. How far is it acceptable to give a presentation outside? They are also speaking against you and casting aspersions against the Chair. The Speaker should take action against them,” he said.

Answering on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the minister said that the Congress government has not taken any new loans for GHMC during the last two years. He added that GHMC already had a debt of Rs 4,717 crore, while the BRS government had taken a loan of Rs 1,363 crore.

The government is restructuring the total Rs 6,401 crore debt and negotiating with various companies on the interest component. The aim is to bring discipline in capital expenditure, and the government has also allocated Rs 10,000 crore in the budget.