DRM inspects amenities at Vizag railway station

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Kumar Sathpathy inspected Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday.

He took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at Visakhapatnam railway station and ongoing developmental activities and paid a visit to the renovated Jan-ahar, Rail dhaba, food stalls and various catering units on various platforms.

He appreciated the adoption of modern equipment for cooking, storage and serving exercise in the food courts. Later, the DRM inspected the renovated reserve lounge at platform No 1 of the station, among other amenities. During his inspection, he interacted with the passengers at waiting halls, booking offices, robotic spa, mobile health kiosk, passenger reservation office, etc. and received their feedback.

Sathpathy lauded various passenger amenities provided at Visakhapatnam station and appealed to the passengers to avail the amenities at the railway station.