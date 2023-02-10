DRM inspects rly siding of Visakhapatnam Port

Visakhapatnam: Divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy along with the high level team of officials inspected the railway siding of Visakhapatnam Port on Thursday. The team inspected the coal unloading siding, coal loading point, cover shed and important locations at the port.

Later, DRM Anup Satpathy held a meeting with chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority K Rama Mohana Rao at this office. Several issues of mutual interest were discussed. DRM assured to work together to resolve the issues of rake detention, improve efficiency, throughput, etc. This apart, suggestions were given by the DRM and team to enhance the business activities, ease of doing business by improving the infrastructure.

Further, the high power team of railway officials led by DRM Anup Satpathy held a meeting with the NALCO officials. Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that it was an opportunity to interact with the officials of either side at the site to sort out various issues, to devise working strategies, and enhance business.

Meanwhile, in view of security reasons, some of the trains will be short-terminated at Dantewara.

As a part of it, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express train (18513) will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on February 10 instead of Kirandul.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam on February 10 will be terminated at Dantewara.

Also, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (08552) will start from Dantewara to Visakhapatnam on February 10 and 11 instead of Kirandul.

Passengers are requested to make note of the changes and plan their itinerary accordingly.