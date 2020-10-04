Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao passes away

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leader Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao (59) passes away on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

The former VMRDA Chairman tested positive for coronavirus and later recovered from it. Subsequently, his health continued to deteriorate even after his recovery from the Covid-19.

According to sources, he breathed his last at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao contested from Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency on YSRCP ticket and served as VMRDA Chairman. Before joining the YSRCP, he served as a Congress MLA.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from the political circle to the YSRCP leader who earned goodwill among the masses as well as political leaders. His demise comes as a rude shock for his family and followers.