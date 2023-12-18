  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Drowned boats taken out from Fishing Harbour

Drowned boats taken out from Fishing Harbour
x
Highlights

Around 29 boats drowned in a fire accident happened at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on November 19 midnight.

Visakhapatnam: Around 29 boats drowned in a fire accident happened at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on November 19 midnight.

The exercise of taking out boats that were submerged in the accident launched here on Monday.

Fisheries department officials, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, police department, marine, fire department, Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association committee members are participating in the relief programme organised under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X