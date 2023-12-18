Live
Drowned boats taken out from Fishing Harbour
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Around 29 boats drowned in a fire accident happened at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on November 19 midnight.
The exercise of taking out boats that were submerged in the accident launched here on Monday.
Fisheries department officials, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, police department, marine, fire department, Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association committee members are participating in the relief programme organised under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Port Authority.
