Dwajasthambham collapse: Ashok Gajapathi calls for explanation from EO

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Simhachalam Devasthanam P Ashok Gajapathi Raju wrote a letter to executive officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam MV Surya Kala seeking explanation on the collapse of the dwajastambham at Sitharamalayam temple happened on Wednesday.

In a letter written on Thursday, Ashok sought a detailed enquiry about the reasons leading to the collapse and plans to set up a permanent Dwajastambham at the temple.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of quality mechanism and called for standard quality checks at periodic intervals. He instructed that a plan of action should be put in place to ensure that the incident should not be repeated anywhere else in Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Also, Ashok asked for a list of other temple structures facing a similar risk by August 17.