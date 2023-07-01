Elaborate arrangements made for Giri Pradakshina

Visakhapatnam: Arrangements for the 32-km-long ‘Giri Pradakshina’ is going in full swing in Visakhapatnam.

Chanting the name of the Lord and trekking along the route, lakhs of devotees embark on ‘Giri Pradakshina’, the annual festival of Simhachalam Devasthanam. This year, the festival is celebrated on July 2.

Scores of devotees are expected to join the trek as they believe that their prayers get fulfilled by taking part in the festival. GVMC, police and endowments are pulling out all stops to make the festival a grand success.

The route that stretches for the trek has gone through repair works to make it more convenient for the devotees. From drinking water kiosks to public addressing systems, setting up toilets to medical camps, the officials concerned intend to complete all the required facilities ahead of the festival. This time, two points have been facilitated for breaking coconuts. They include near Tholipavancha and second toll gate at Adavivaram. The trek will continue via Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Jodugullapalem, Venkojipalem, Port DLB Quarters, Madhavadhara, NAD junction, Gopalapatnam and Prahaladapuram to Simhchalam.

The GVMC is keen on banning single use plastic during the festival. On July 2, the trek will commence from 3 pm and it will be flagged off by hereditary trustees. The flower-decked chariot (pushparatham) carrying the model of the Simhachalam deity will also be taken along the 32-km trekking route. Darshan at the hills will be facilitated at 5 am on Monday for those who complete the trek.

Several NGOs have come forward to set up stalls to provide drinking water, medicines and refreshments for the devotees. Bio-toilets will be made available at several points along the route.

Approximately, 3 lakh devotees are expected to take part in the Giri Pradakshina this year. And arrangements are in line with the expected crowd participating in the trek. According to chief priest of Simhachalam Godavarthi Srinivasacharyulu, childless couples who want to be bestowed with children take up the trek as there is a belief that the Simhachalam God will fulfill their wishes. Every year, the trek which is equal to ‘bhumandala pradakshinam’ attracts people of all age groups from various places.