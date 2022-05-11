  • Menu
'Embodied 2022' displays impressive concepts

AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy at art exhibition inaugurated at the AU in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
An art exhibition ‘Embodied 2022’ was put up by the BFA and MFA students at the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University (AU) on Tuesday.

The three-day art fair was inaugurated by AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy. Impressed by the creative streaks of the students who displayed a variety of art works at the venue, the V-C appreciated the students for bringing out innovative concepts.

From paintings to sculptures, the students exhibited a range of interesting artworks at the venue.

AU Rector K Samatha said the artworks reflect the outstanding talent of the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar V Krishna Mohan said the show was set up to provide a practical exposure to the students to exhibit what they had learnt at the university.

AU Principal of Arts and Commerce P Rajendra Karmarkar, head of Fine Arts Department D Simhachalam, retired professors of the department, researchers and students participated in the exhibition.

