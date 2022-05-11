'Embodied 2022' displays impressive concepts
Visakhapatnam: An art exhibition 'Embodied 2022' was put up by the BFA and MFA students at the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University (AU) on Tuesday.
The three-day art fair was inaugurated by AU Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy. Impressed by the creative streaks of the students who displayed a variety of art works at the venue, the V-C appreciated the students for bringing out innovative concepts.
From paintings to sculptures, the students exhibited a range of interesting artworks at the venue.
AU Rector K Samatha said the artworks reflect the outstanding talent of the students.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar V Krishna Mohan said the show was set up to provide a practical exposure to the students to exhibit what they had learnt at the university.
AU Principal of Arts and Commerce P Rajendra Karmarkar, head of Fine Arts Department D Simhachalam, retired professors of the department, researchers and students participated in the exhibition.