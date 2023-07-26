ENC celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for the country.

As a part of the observance, Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan paid homage to the veers of the Kargil War in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

A guard of honour was paraded on the occasion. Wreaths were placed by Vice Admiral VK Namballa (Retd) President Navy Foundation, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer Satyananadam along with veterans.

The ‘Victory at Sea' War Memorial at RK Beach Road, Visakhapatnam is a tribute to the brave personnel who, in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Homage is paid to the fallen heroes on important occasions like Republic Day, Independence Day, Vijay Diwas and Navy Day by placing a floral wreath at the memorial.