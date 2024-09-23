Encouraging response for coastal clean-up drive

Visakhapatnam: In line with the national campaign ‘swachhata hi seva,’ the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) organised a cleanliness drive at Kambalakonda trekking path on Sunday.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from the port employees, the VPA sports fraternity, various sports school children and staff from the District Forest Department.

The clean-up event began following a trekking expedition. Children from the participating sports schools along with employees from both the port and forest department, actively took part in clearing litter and ensuring the preservation of the natural environment.

In recognition of their efforts, participants were awarded certificates for their contribution to the cleanliness drive. The initiative reflects VPA’s ongoing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and creating awareness about the importance of keeping public spaces clean.

Senior officials, including secretary of VPA T Venu Gopal, chief mechanical engineer (CME) Harikrishna, along with others took part. Their involvement highlighted the significance of collaboration between various departments and communities in achieving the goals of the Swachh Bharat mission.