Live
- Telugu film’s entry to Oscars 2025: Announcement expected today
- Sundeep Kishan’s next titled as ‘Majaka’; set for Sankranthi 2025 release
- Manair Chairman announces candidacy for Legislative Council elections
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Dates, Bank Offers, Discounts, and More
- Pawan Kalyan resumes ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ shoot, team announces new release date
- Vaazha: Comedy-Drama Film Starts Streaming on OTT Platforms
- Apple to Launch New Siri with Apple Intelligence in Early 2025
- International Day of Sign Languages 2024: Why September 23 is Celebrated, History, Significance, and Facts
- iPhone 16 Pro Users Face Touchscreen Issues Due to Thin Bezels and Software Bug
- Friday Sabha: An innovative drive for women’s health
Just In
Encouraging response for coastal clean-up drive
- VPA takes up ‘Swachhata hi seva’ on Sunday, involving its employees
- As part of the campaign, the VPA is organising a host of programmes
Visakhapatnam: In line with the national campaign ‘swachhata hi seva,’ the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) organised a cleanliness drive at Kambalakonda trekking path on Sunday.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from the port employees, the VPA sports fraternity, various sports school children and staff from the District Forest Department.
The clean-up event began following a trekking expedition. Children from the participating sports schools along with employees from both the port and forest department, actively took part in clearing litter and ensuring the preservation of the natural environment.
In recognition of their efforts, participants were awarded certificates for their contribution to the cleanliness drive. The initiative reflects VPA’s ongoing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and creating awareness about the importance of keeping public spaces clean.
Senior officials, including secretary of VPA T Venu Gopal, chief mechanical engineer (CME) Harikrishna, along with others took part. Their involvement highlighted the significance of collaboration between various departments and communities in achieving the goals of the Swachh Bharat mission.