Enhancing patient safety through technology-based pharmacovigilance

Visakhapatnam: Patient safety is paramount in healthcare, pharmacovigilance plays a critical role in ensuring safe use of medications, particularly technology-based pharmacovigilance has transformed the field, enhancing patient safety through efficient adverse event reporting, analysis, and prevention, said IQVIA Medical Safety Asia Region Head Major(R) Kanthi here on Sunday.

Dr Kanthi highlighted the surge in safety data, necessitating artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and workforce upskilling at the ‘Andhra Pradesh Pharmacologists Society National Conference-2024’.

Hosted by GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), the event saw experts highlighting how pharmacovigilance’s future relies on harnessing technology and nurturing talent by combining human expertise with AI-driven insights.

BK Roy Research Center (Kolkata) clinical director, Dr Subrojyothi Bowmic, underscored the importance of Medication Error Reporting Systems (MERS) in identifying, analysing, and preventing medication errors.

He noted that errors can occur at various stages, including prescribing, dispensing, administering, and monitoring drugs and are often underreported due to fear of punishment.

Also, Dr Bowmic recommended regular training programmes for healthcare professionals to emphasise error reporting and effective use of reporting systems.

A well-designed MERS fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement, enabling hospitals to minimise harm and provide high-quality care.

GIMSR medical experts, including Prof. Madhavulu, Prof.Tulasi Madhuri, and faculty members Syam Kumar, Sindhura, Poojitha, Krishna Sai, and Vineela participated in the discussions. Showcasing their expertise, postgraduate students actively participated in a quiz competition.