Ensure scheme benefits to reach out to all farmers: Minister Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: The state government was doling out schemes for every eligible poor in the state, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao. Speaking at a review meeting with district-level officials of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, sericulture, marketing and civil supplies departments here on Tuesday, the Minister directed the officials to take special care to ensure the schemes reach out to the farmers.

Further, Srinivasa Rao said, of the 7,758 metric tonnes of fertilizer, 4,454 metric tonnes were purchased by the farmers in the district. The Minister said fertilizers, pesticides and seeds must be available at all Rythu Bharosa Centres.

Briefing about the Department of Animal Husbandry, 7.21 lakh vaccines were given to cattle, the Minister added. District Collector A Mallikarjuna, District Agriculture Advisory Council Chairman Chikkala Rama Rao, agriculture department JD Leelavati, fisheries department JD Lakshmana Rao, and irrigation department officials were present.