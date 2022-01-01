Exclusive parks for women to dot Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Women need not be conscious while working out or jogging in a park as an exclusive park 'Vanitha Vihar' will be developed for them in each zone.



Initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), steps are in place to venture into the first-of-its-kind 'women-only' parks in the vacant sites available in all the eight zones of Visakhapatnam.

Currently, the corporation officials are focusing on the exercise of identifying the sites which will be fenced and protected to give way to the parks that fall under the ambit of the corporation. Based on the response, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha mentions, the count of the parks will be multiplied.

Mud walkways with protection, badminton courts, a mini amphi-theatre, eye-pleasing lighting system, children entertainment zones, garden features, customised games for women and children will be a part of the parks.

A total of 770 open spaces have been identified for the endeavour. Of them, 440 are protected with compound walls. Meanwhile, 306 unprotected open spaces will soon have fences as a part of converting them into a green space. Places that have an easy access to the roads, visibility to the main road and the ones located in the residential area will be shortlisted to set up Vanitha Vihars in consultation with the ward corporators, constituency MLAs and public representatives.

Giving top priority to the infrastructure development and landscape creation, the corporation officials intend to divide the requirements of the park into eight segments and bring out an action plan to develop them in a phased manner.

Terming it as a unique concept, Municipal Commissioner Lakshmisha says, "In general parks, a certain sense of insecurity prevails as most women are reluctant to workout in such spaces. Keeping this in view, the corporation has taken a step forward to set up exclusive parks for women. The idea is to build confidence among women, nudge them to come together and indulge in activities amid relaxed ambience."

Sharing details with The Hans India, Assistant Director of Horticulture, GVMC, M Damodara Rao, says, "Plans are in place to set up security cameras, musical fountain, toilets and other amenities tailored for women and play zones for children."

Though the endeavour supported by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari is still in nascent stage, the GVMC Commissioner exudes confidence that the parks will become operational by 2022.