Exercise right to vote: Eswaraiah

Visakhapatnam: Former High Court Judge, Chairman of the AP Higher Education Regulatory and mentoring Commission V Eswaraiah said that in order to build a good society, every individual should utilise the right to vote properly said.

Speaking at a programme jointly organised by Prajapita Brahmakumaris and Vizag Journalists' Forum here on Sunday, he said the culture of selling votes prevailing in North India should be stopped.

Further, the former Judge said it was the responsibility of the respective state governments to provide quality education and healthcare to the people. The Chairman of the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission said if violence was encouraged, the society was sure to get destroyed on all fronts.

He opined that most of the countries across the world have reached towards the state of collapse, but India is moving towards development. Speaking about the media and its responsibility, Justice (Retd) Eswaraiah said no one can control the media and the Supreme Court has already made it clear. He said it was the media's responsibility to maintain integrity and protect democracy. Journalism should aid in putting society on the right track, he added.

VJF president Gantla Srinubabu, Prajapita Brahmakumaris Visakha district representatives, VJF members MSR Prasad, I Eswara Rao and D Giri Babu were present.