- INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software
- Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 27
- Heavy rains lash State for second consecutive day
- Rajamahendravaram: Pallevelugu buses allowed on road-cum-rail bridge
- VR Siddhartha Engg College secures ISO certification
- Galla requests Centre to revive concession in train fare for journos
First warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari flood level crossed 11.75 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram at 6 a.m. on Thursday. With this the first warning alert has been issued. At this time, 10,02,425 cusecs of water are released into the sea.
4000 cusecs of water were released to the delta irrigation canals. At 6 a.m., the flood level in Bhadrachalam rose to 50.30 feet. There is a second warning in effect. Through the Polavaram project, this flood flow reaches the Dowleswaram barrage. Water resources department officials said that the water level of Godavari at the barrage will increase till tonight.
