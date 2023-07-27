  • Menu
First warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari flood level crossed 11.75 feet at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram at 6 a.m. on Thursday. With this the first warning alert has been issued. At this time, 10,02,425 cusecs of water are released into the sea.

4000 cusecs of water were released to the delta irrigation canals. At 6 a.m., the flood level in Bhadrachalam rose to 50.30 feet. There is a second warning in effect. Through the Polavaram project, this flood flow reaches the Dowleswaram barrage. Water resources department officials said that the water level of Godavari at the barrage will increase till tonight.

