Fishermen woes: BJP to mount pressure on state govt

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the party would exert pressure on the state government to resolve issues faced by fishermen communities. Interacting with the fishermen community at the Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the MP assured that the BJP would extend all the support to them.

In terms of enhancing the exports, GVL assured required assistance from the Centre to the community. "Fishermen communities suffer from various issues and they remain unresolved for long. In my previous trip to the community neighbourhoods, we took stock of the problems experienced by them. They continue to suffer. Also, the scope for infrastructure improvement, setting up of cold storage units were discussed," the MP informed.

With the focus on what amenities are required to develop the existing harbour into a modernised one, the MP said the national party would ensure reaching out to the fishermen through various schemes. "Although the infrastructure improvement would be carried out with the support of the Union government, pressure would be mounted on the state government to look into the pending issues of the fishermen," the MP stated.

Already, the Centre has announced plans to modernise five select harbours in the country. Of them, Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour is included. Soon, steps would be initiated to take the project forward, the MP added.