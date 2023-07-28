Floods hit Lankan villages

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The raging Godavari flood has clawed the Konaseema district. The authorities alerted the people of the lowland areas and Lanka villages. NDRF teams have been deployed in both areas. Vasishtha, Vainateya, Gowtami, and Vriddhagowtami branch canals are overflowing with 13 lakh cusecs of water coming down from Dhavaleswam. Some Lankan villages are cut off from other parts of the country by road. Problems have also arisen in some villages in terms of electricity and communication.

Heavy flood water from the upper reaches of Godavari. The threat to Lanka villages in the Konaseema district has increased after the second warning was issued at Dowleswaram barrage. By 9 a.m. on Friday, 14.30 feet of flood water was flowing at Dowleswaram barrage. A second hazard warning is in effect.

Officials of the Water Resources Department, who have predicted the upcoming water flow from above, say that the flood level may be stable for this day. Godavari flood submerged Kovvuru Goshpadakshetra. Due to the release of 13,27,855 cusecs of water downstream from Dowleswaram barrage, there is a severe concern in many mandals. In some places, the canals are flowing rapidly, touching the banks.

On the other hand, 4 thousand cusecs of water are being sent to the irrigation canals in the delta. East Godavari District Collector Dr. K. Madhavi Latha ordered that no one should be allowed into the Godavari ghats. Irrigation officials of the Polavaram Lower region have been alerted. Although it is receding at Bhadrachalam, the flood is increasing in the Kunavaram and Chinturu mandals of the Alluri district due to the tributary Sabari waters. Officials are vigilantly checking the roads from Vijjeswaram to Polavaram.

Aianavilli mandal at Mukteswaram, a causeway has been under flood water for days. Due to this, the traffic to Veeravallipalem, Ainavililanka, and Addankivari Lanka areas has come to a standstill. The submergence of the Chakalipalem causeway brought traffic to two villages to a standstill. At Boorugalanka, G.Pedapudi, the road was washed away by the flood. Here people travel on boats. Flood water is flowing on Appanapalli and Ramarajulanka causeways. People are traveling in knee-deep water. An RTC bus going to Veeravallipalem with passengers stopped on the causeway on Thursday. The bus had to be pulled with the help of tractors. Greens, vegetables, horticultural crops, and coconut crops in the Godavari catchment areas were completely submerged.

Alamuru Mandal Moolsthana Agraharam is waterlogged. The authorities have made arrangements to evacuate the people in the low-lying areas here. They alerted people that floodwaters would enter Baduguvanilanka village.

The water of Gani Pothuraju pond in Kesavaram of Mandapet mandal is flowing from the causeway. Kesavaram-Rajamahendravaram motorists faced difficulties.