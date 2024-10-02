Focus on key civic areas, MP to GVMC

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat emphasised the importance of executing GVMC projects and development works with long-term, strategic planning.

Reviewing GVMC development works here on Tuesday, the MP instructed officials to focus on developing key areas such as drinking water, streetlights, hill areas, roads, drainage, parks, sanitation and sports facilities.

He stressed the need for every household to have access to drinking water, as some parts of the city are currently receiving water supply for only 30 minutes a day. He directed the commissioner to ensure 24/7 water supply across the city.

He directed officials to plan and construct retaining walls at hill areas to prevent landslides and loss of life or property during disasters.

Further, Sribharat instructed officials to clear encroachments that disrupt traffic flow, ensure building plans are approved on time, and protect GVMC-owned lands from illegal

occupation. He also stressed promoting rooftop solar systems in the city and creating awareness among the public on government subsidies.

Later, MLAs and MLCs also discussed with the commissioner on GVMC’s development projects and suggested ways to resolve ongoing issues. During the meeting, the GVMC commissioner presented a powerpoint presentation covering various development activities.

Visakhapatnam MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu), CH Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, MLCs Duvvarapu Ramarao, Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, APIIC Chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, GVMC TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao and TDP district president Gandi Babji were

present.