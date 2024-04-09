Foot-over-bridge slumps at Visakha railway station

Visakhapatnam: A foot-over-bridge in Visakhapatnam railway station slumped slightly on Monday. Upon noticing it, the railway officials reached the spot with immediate effect and launched corrective measures. Owing to essential maintenance works on the foot-over-bridge (FoB) (south end) near gate No 3, Waltair division made temporary changes to platform access at Visakhapatnam railway station.

As part of the on-going maintenance efforts to ensure passenger safety and operational efficiency, the bridge will be temporarily closed for the public. The closure necessitates utilisation of alternative routes for passengers.

Passengers were requested to utilise the other two FoBs and elevators available at the station until further notice. Divisional railway manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad along with senior officials inspected the site and reviewed the maintenance activities. Accordingly, passengers will be provided with proper guidance regarding boarding and alighting at the station.During the period, some trains scheduled to arrive at platform No 3 and 4 will be placed on other platforms. Announcements regarding platform changes will be made at the station. However, train services will continue as scheduled to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

Meanwhile, the station officials have been instructed by DRM Saurabh Prasad to open new lifts on Platform No 4 and 5 for public use. The cooperation of passengers is greatly appreciated as these maintenance works are crucial for ensuring the safety and reliability of railway

operations.