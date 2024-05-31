Former Ms Vizag stages dharna

Visakhapatnam: Seeking justice for her, former Miss Vizag Nakshatra staged a protest in front of the office of her husband, Teja, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Nakshatra caught her husband red-handed while he was with another woman.

Staging a dharna on the street, the former Miss Vizag alleged that Teja married another woman without divorcing her. She mentioned that her husband has been torturing her for a while and hence she took to the street to seek justice.

It may be recalled that Nakshatra and Teja got married in 2017 after they both fell in love with each other.

Teja was an employee of Naval Dockyard. However, he was suspended later.