Free eye screening camp at ZPHS, Gajuwaka

Visakhapatnam: Shankar Foundation Eye Hospital launched an eye screening camp for the students of Zilla Parishad High School in Gajuwaka on Thursday. Held in association with L&T under its corporate social responsibility drive, the free eye camp will be conducted by the foundation for four days.

About 1,769 students are expected to avail the camp organised in Gajuwaka.

Joint General Manager of L&T KV Subba Rao inaugurated the eye camp. Speaking on the occasion, Subba Rao praised the services of the foundation to the society in eliminating avoidable blindness, among the student community in particular. After the screening, the foundation will also provide spectacles, medicines to the students free of cost.

CSR head E Srinivasa Rao, CSR executive from L&T RK Rao, DGM V Ramesh Kumar, Shankar Foundation senior manager N Appala Raju and others were present.