Free medical camp held at Kilagada

Visakhapatnam: RINL organised a free integrated medical camp at Kilagada tribal village of Munchingput mandal here on Sunday.

With an objective to provide quality healthcare service for the tribal communities located in remote villages, the camp was organised as a part of its corporate environment responsibility (CER) initiative.

Coordinated by Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi of Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations of Visakhapatnam and Paderu tribal villages, the camp was held in association with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Doctors, medical sevadal volunteers, paramedical team examined 625 tribals who arrived from 30 neighbouring villages of Munchingput mandal to avail the platform which was supported by private hospitals. They were given free medicines and clothes.

The camp was attended by A Ashok, GM, CSR department of VSP, several sevadal (service volunteers) from Ukkunagaram, among others.