From marketing analyst to author, Durjoy has come a long way

Visakhapatnam: From a marketing analyst to foraying into a full-time author and screenwriter, Durjoy Datta says that his romance with writing started pretty early in his life. In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, the author cautions aspiring authors to wait a little bit before dusting off everything and developing writing into a career. "One, only a handful of writers can sell enough books to make money. Two, there are, of course, lucrative options to branch out into writing for screens. However, writing books alone may not fetch much. But when other options are considered, there is a lot of money," Durjoy reasons. Along with writing, co-authoring books, Durjoy has also co-written for television shows, including Veera and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, among others.

Though he enjoys writing rom-com genre, Durjoy says that he is more drawn towards the dramatic-plot and that his theme of stories revolves around two prime threads – love story and drama. "I like my characters putting themselves through difficult situations and seeing how they emerge from them," elaborates Durjoy when he came to Visakhapatnam to attend the 'Meet and Greet' session at Pages Book Store. After venturing into writing, Durjoy has come up with 21 books in 14 years. Some of them include 'The Boy Who Loved', 'If It's Not Forever', 'Wish I Could Tell You' and 'When I Am With You'. Talking about challenges experienced, Durjoy recalls, "The main challenge is fighting with the irrelevance. For instance, in any other profession, you will have a fair idea of where you would be a couple of years down the line. But in the writing field, it is difficult to chart out a future plan as there is no pattern which can be followed. A decade later, you never know whether your books will sell or not. But yes, although I fear its possibility, it will not keep me from writing."

Reading inspires Durjoy to write. And he advocates the habit as it leads to fresh perspectives. Back at home, Durjoy shares one of the rules followed during special occasions. "During every birthday and occasion, kids, including my daughter, at home receive books. Over the years, they have been conditioned in such a way that a gift means a book," shares Durjoy. Expressing happiness over a slow shift towards book-reading culture among youngsters in recent times, Durjoy says, "I am glad about the fact that a majority of people now prefer reading."