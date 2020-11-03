Gajuwaka murder accused sent to Vizag central jail, police to probe into Akhil's past

Police have shifted Akhil Sai, the accused in the brutal murder of Varalakshmi, an inter-student in Gajuwaka Srinagar, to the Central Jail. Authorities there assigned Akhil prisoner number 7411. Gajuwaka police arrested the accused Akhil Sai on Sunday and registered a murder case under Section 302 of Disha Act. After the covid test, the judge remanded him to Visakhapatnam Central Jail for 14 days. Police are deeply investigating, which has revealed that Varalakshmi was killed as planned.

Meanwhile, the police are focusing on the past history of accused Akhil and his family. Gajuwaka police, on the orders of the city police commissioner, are said to have collected various items from the spot along with the accused. The investigation revealed that Akhil had deliberately got into an argument and planned to kill her anyway. On the other hand, the investigation revealed that Akhil Sai had been harassing Varalakshmi on the phone for four days before the murder and that she was upset with this. Akhil threatened the young woman while all the family members were in the rush of relatives' wedding.

It is learnt that the police found that there was a rowdy sheet under 53/11 against Akhil's father Sathya Rao at that time. It is said that Sathya Rao was freed from rowdy sheet charges years after the police opened the rowdy sheet in connection with the land grab case. However, after his son Akhil resorting to a murder, the police are investigating whether Akhil's father was acquainted with the rowdies.

Police also suspect the role of the son of a rowdy sheeter in the murder of Varalakshmi. Itnis learnt that the deceased's brother Jaya Prakash, along with the Akhil Sai and a son of Rowdysheeter, is said to have attacked a young man named Rama Naidu on the 29th of last month. Upon learning that Ramu was moving close with Varalakshmi, Akhil provoked her brother Jaya Prakash and threatened Ramu. Jaya Prakash himself admits to the police that he only drove the car and said that it was Akhil who attacked Ramu Naidu