Gajuwaka murder case: Probe reveals accused watched crime movies to plan the murder

Sensational facts are being revealed in the Varalakshmi murder case which has provoked a statewide sensation. The police investigation has revealed that the accused Akhil Sai Venkat had planned the murder out of anger that Varalakshmi had intimacy with other person. However,in the latest development, it is believed that tue accused has watched crime movies in order to kill Vijayalakshmi. According to the plan, he drove her to a isolate place, cut her with a blade and thought of scattering chilli powder to cover up the evidence. It was also revealed that he tried to shift the focus on other person as like in the movie 'Drishyam'.

On the other hand, Akhil Sai Venkat (21) of Chittinayudu Colony attacked Varalakshmi (17), an inter student from Sundaraiah Colony in Gajuwaka's Srinagar, with a blade on Saturday night. It is known that she was brutally strangled to death. Police today (Thursday) re-constructed the scene in the area where the murder took place. Evidence was also collected from some of the surrounding neighbourhoods.

In addition, the accused was charged with murder as well as sexual assault on a minor girl. After inspecting the scene, ACP Prem Kajal said that a chargesheet would be filed in the case in a few days and stated that the POCSO Act would be enforced against the accused.