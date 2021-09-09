Ganesh Chaturthi: Many opt to celebrate with PoP-free idols

Visakhapatnam: With eco-friendly celebrations gaining momentum, NGOs, institutions and outlets lay emphasis on performing Ganesh puja by bringing home an idol made of clay.

Apart from awareness programmes, hands-on workshops are being held at educational institutions to drive home the message of saving the environment through Plaster of Paris-free celebrations.

The slogan 'let's worship the earthen Ganesh and protect our water resources' got louder at Visakha Valley School as the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board jointly organised a workshop on making clay Vinayaka idol. Dipping their hands in clay, students made idols in different shapes and sizes at the campus.

Keeping the prevailing pandemic situation in view, a few entrepreneurs have come with the idea of home delivering puja items for the festivities. "From turmeric powder to betel nuts, leaves, coconut and pooja book, patri, flowers and handmade fresh leaf parrots, every item required to perform puja will be home delivered.

Currently, we are witnessing an encouraging response for the package that strongly promotes the 'Vocal for Local' concept. Also, the idea is to provide employment to women for making these products," says M Yegna Priya of Sri Sai Yegna Enterprises.

For those who wish to restrict their visits to the bazaars, the home delivery option appeared to be quite convenient.

With the Andhra Pradesh High Court granting permission to celebrate Ganesh festival following guidelines, small time traders and artisans heave a sigh of relief as they hope to see improved business just two days ahead of the festivities.