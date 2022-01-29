Good governance is CM's aim, says Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: The formation of Visakhapatnam district as urban, rural and tribal districts stands as evidence to the efficiency of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said all public representatives of the district express their happiness over the formation of Visakhapatnam district into three districts.

Srinivasa Rao lauded the fulfilment of the promises made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 'padayatra'. He said 90 percent of the manifesto promises have been fulfilled with 30 welfare schemes and many other services provided by the government so far.

Further, he mentioned that with increased districts along with State and Central funds, better governance would be provided to people.

The minister said the Chief Minister has a special focus on the tribals development. Keeping this in view, the government is making Araku parliament into two districts, he added.

He said time is given for objections and suggestions to raise against the formation of districts and the exercise would be finalised in a transparent manner by taking all the views into consideration.

In support of formation of new districts, the minister led an awareness rally in Bheemunipatnam constituency. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra, VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala, MLC V Kalyani, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy and others participated in the conference.