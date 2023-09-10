Governor Abdul Nazeer links bright future to quality education

Visakhapatnam: Quality education would lay a strong foundation for a bright future, said Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer while addressing the 87th, 88th, 89th and 90th combined convocation of Andhra University held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

"The knowledge one acquires should be linked to moral values to make it meaningful," exhorted the Governor. Besides the individual growth, people should also do their bit for society, he exhorted the participants in the event.

Universities have been extending quality education to all sections, he said while observing that education acts as a driving force in bringing change in the lives of the weaker and middle class sections. He called upon university professors to shoulder the responsibility of tapping the talent of the downtrodden so that they get knowledge and play a key role in the progress of the society.

Showering praises on AU, the Governor said the institution has a long history and made a remarkable achievement under the leadership of stalwarts like C.R. Reddy and V.S. Krishna.

Describing AU as a multidisciplinary university, he lauded the institution for designing courses in tune with the global needs. He underlined the need for other universities to replicate the AU model of courses.

AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, who presented the report, said the university was designing courses in accordance with the 2020 education policy and making strides towards comprehensive development. He listed the achievements made by the university in various fields. "It's a moment to cherish for me to take part in the convocation as a student of the affiliated college of AU and the State Minister for Education," said Botcha Satyanarayana. It was the AU which for the first time introduced an MBA course in 1987, he observed.

Underlining the requirement of diverse skill sets, GMR Group founder chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao in his address laid emphasis on the true recipe for success that lies in the acquisition and development of skills that transcend the classroom and stressed on seven qualities that one should nurture. They included perseverance, adaptability, growth-mindset, resilience, curiosity, humility and passion.

Earlier, honorary doctorates were conferred on Avanthi Feeds MD Alluri Indra Kumar in industry and science fields, SV University former Vice Chancellor K Enoch in literature and art field. About 690 people received doctorates on the occasion, 600 bagged medals.

However, some of the candidates receiving doctorates and medals expressed disappointment as they were not allowed inside the convocation hall as it was already brimming with 3,000 people against the expected attendance of 2,500 people. They picked up argument with the police at the venue.