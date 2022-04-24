Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation competing with best cities in country

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha said the corporation was competing with the best cities across the country on several parameters of keeping the city clean.

He spoke to the media on Saturday on the occasion of the recent achievement of getting the four-star rating in Smart City Assessment Framework 2.0 in Surat at a seminar on 'Smart Cities – Smart Urbanisation' Mission to Movement.

He said the GVMC was better positioned in various parameters in Swachh Survekshan-2022.

The Commissioner mentioned that in terms of industries, pollution and other facilities, Surat is more or less like Visakhapatnam. Further, as an effective measure, he suggested, "We are trying to implement a non-motorised transport system in Visakhapatnam soon to reduce the vehicular pollution."

Once a week, if all government officials could travel on a public transport, corporation Commissioners said they could reduce vehicle use by 50 per cent.

GVMC is at the forefront of setting up in greenery and LED street lighting, he added. He also stated that the corporation has achieved one hundred percent result in energy efficiency.

Lakshmisha said the city of Surat is moving towards the first place from second place in the swachh survey. He said many measures were taken with the cooperation of the people of Surat. He said he had noticed many such things during his trip to Surat.

The people of Visakhapatnam were cooperating with the authorities in city maintenance, he added. Also, he said that some reforms are needed in terms of generating revenue for the corporation. The Commissioner shared details of the four-star award with Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.