Greyhounds constable ends life as wife refuses his second marriage in Visakhapatnam

In a shocking incident, Visakha Greyhounds Constable Maddinsetti Suresh (34) committed suicide by hanging after his wife refused him for second marriage. According to PM Palam police, Suresh, who hails from Rampachodavaram area, was selected as an APSP constable in 2009. He is currently on duty in Visakhapatnam. He was married in 2016 to Sunita from Rajouli in East Godavari district and has a 4 month old baby. The couple has been living in the Blue City Enclave apartment on Shivshaktinagar Road in Madhuravada for two years. A few days ago the wife went to her mother's house.



Suresh told his wife Sunita that he was in love with a young woman in January this year. She refused her consent to marry him a second time and went to mother's house. In this context, the woman who loves Suresh called Sunita on Wednesday and said that she does not love Suresh. There was a brief altercation between the two at the time. At 11 pm on the same day, Suresh phoned his wife and sent her a photo saying that the woman he loved had rejected him and was committing suicide. After that Sunita was alerted and told the matter to those living in the opposite plot.



When they went home, they found Suresh downstairs and rushed him to a local private hospital. However they were not admitted and were shifted to KGH from there where the examining doctors confirmed that he was already dead.



According to Sunita's complaint, who reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday along with her parents from Rajouri, PM Palam Crime Sub-Inspector Venkata Rao has registered a case and is investigating. She said in her complaint that there were no suspicions over her husband's death.