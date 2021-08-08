GVMC gives nod for property tax hike amid protests from Opposition

Visakhapatnam: The tax hike on residential and non-residential property along with vacant lands was approved by the GVMC council here on Saturday. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari presided over the council meeting held here, while the Municipal Commissioner G Srijana announced the agenda.

Much ahead of the council meeting and till it got concluded, the Opposition party leaders created a furore, raising their voice against the hike in the property tax.

Displaying placards, raising slogans and carrying out sit-in protests right in front of the Mayor's podium, the corporators opposed the decision and demanded immediate withdrawal of the GO 198.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Revenue Nalannayya explained the new property tax to the corporators in detail through a PowerPoint presentation.

Despite the objections raised by the public, the GVMC went ahead with the approval of property tax without considering their opinions, alleged the Opposition party corporators.

The TDP, JSP and Left party corporators said people were already against the collection of garbage tax. "The approval of the property tax will only draw further ire from them and there is a necessity to put it on hold," they appealed.

Earlier, a rally was carried out by the TDP, JSP and Left parties from GVMC Gandhi statue to the main building of the corporation before the commencement of the council meeting. When the protesters tried to enter the GVMC building, the police took them into custody.

However, jostling between the police and the protesters continued for an hour before the latter were sent to the police station. Two of the TDP corporators K Govind Reddy from the 59th ward and K Poornima from the 41st ward were suspended for violating party discipline.

Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Deputy Mayors J Sridhar and K Satish, MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and G Amarnath, among others were present.