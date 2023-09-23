GVMC main office to remain on same premises

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and K Satish said that there is no proposal to shift the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office to Mudasarlova Park area from the existing venue. The Deputy Mayors have denied the rumours over shifting the GVMC main office.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, they mentioned that the GVMC is planning to construct additional buildings in view of future needs. For this purpose, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma and engineering officials have recently inspected the land near Mudasarlova Park.

The Deputy Mayors stated that as the current building does not have enough capacity to meet the requirement of GVMC officials which will increase in future following the capital shift, the corporation has proposed to construct additional buildings.

New buildings constructed will be used for the needs of GVMC. Apart from that, there is no proposal to move the existing office, they informed. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will administer from Visakhapatnam from Dasara and it will set the tone for transformation of North Andhra.

Further, Sridhar made it clear that there is no truth in the propaganda that the buildings of the GVMC headquarters will be used for the needs of the executive capital. The Deputy Mayors opined that if the Chief Minister opens a camp office in Visakhapatnam, the city will develop a lot and infrastructure will be enhanced.