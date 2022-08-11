'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally conducted

Visakhapatnam: BJP state president Somu Veerraju called upon people to hoist the national flag at every house from August 13 to 15. As a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Har Ghar Tiranga rally was held in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Wielding national flags, BJP MLC PVN Madhav, former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati along with other leaders and activists accompanied Somu Veerraju in the yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP state president said the Central government has launched a campaign to hoist the tricolor at 20 crore houses across the country as a part of the mahotsav. He mentioned that in Andhra Pradesh, about 15 lakh households will participate in the celebrations.

Somu Veerraju stated that people are voluntarily coming forward to participate in the programme that develops a sense of nationalism among them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu took part in a rally held in Anakapalli district along with the students. He participated in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in Pedanandipalli village of Devarapalli mandal in Madugula constituency and marched forward holding flags along with the school students during the rally.

Devarapalli mandal parishad president K Rajeswari Bhaskara Rao, party president B Baburao, sarpanches of various villages, MPTCs and senior leaders of YSR Congress Party participated in the programme.