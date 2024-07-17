Hayagreeva project work comes to a grinding halt

Visakhapatnam: A project meant to provide solace to senior citizens during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s rule has become ‘controversial’ during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

To facilitate the old age home at a nominal cost, the then Andhra Pradesh government allotted 12.5 acres of land at survey No: 93/3 in Yendada.

Even as the project was initiated during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s government, work has come to a grinding halt at the moment. About Rs5.50 crore was paid to the then government for registration by Hayagreeva Farms to which the project was entrusted to. According to norms, 10 percent of the land has to be used for orphanages and old age shelters free of cost along with their maintenance. This apart, 30 percent of the allotted land should be utilised for roads, parks and other infrastructure. The rest of the land has to be used for senior citizens, facilitating user-friendly houses for them at a nominal cost. However, the project got shelved as it did not take wings within the stipulated time frame. Following which, the district administration called it off. Meanwhile, Ch Jagadeeswarudu of Hayagreeva Farms sought time for the endeavour, approaching the court. In 2018, the court gave permission to complete the project in three years. As Hayagreeva Farms could not get required permits from concerned departments, the project could not be completed within the timelines.

Following which, the earlier District Collector A Mallikarjuna submitted a detailed report to the then YSRCP government stating that the land would be taken back as the project could not be completed on time.

Meanwhile, former MP MVV Satyanarayana and his close associate auditor G Venkateswara Rao (GV), who are into real estate business, made a deal with Hayagreeva Farms to transfer the project to them.

After the agreement was made, it is alleged that GV sold plots violating the project conditions. Following which, an FIR was registered by Jagadeeswarudu with Arilova police station against former MP and G Venkateswara Rao, stating that he was being threatened by the YSRCP leaders, snatched the project by force and indulged in deviations in executing the Hayagreeva project. Despite the case, the project, however, picked up pace during YSRCP’s rule. When TDP and JSP leaders filed complaints with concerned departments, no action was initiated back then. After the formation of alliance government in 2024, Jagadeeswarudu approached the GVMC commissioner and appealed to keep the permission for the Hayagreeva project in abeyance.

Following the notice issued by the GVMC, the project has come to a grinding halt.

In the white paper released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it was mentioned that 12.5 acres of land was allotted to Hayagreeva for an old age home. However, it has been diverted to develop residential blocks, while 15 sale deeds have already been executed.

The GVMC, however, issued a stop work order on technical grounds and an FIR was filed against the former MP and his close associate.