Live
- Arjun Dwivedi: Being on Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world
- NASA spacecraft spots Japan's Moon lander on lunar surface
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
Just In
HC Chief Justice, CM attend ‘At Home’
On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, Governor S Abdul Nazeer hosted ‘At Home’ function at Raj Bhavan lawns here on Friday.
Vijayawada : On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, Governor S Abdul Nazeer hosted ‘At Home’ function at Raj Bhavan lawns here on Friday.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur along with his wife Gudiya Thakur attended the function.
Minister of Housing Jogi Ramesh, Minister for Tourism RK Roja, the Advisers to Government, the MPs, the MLAs, the MLCs, Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners of AP Information Commission, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, All India Service officers, leaders of political parties and other dignitaries including sportspersons, Padma Awardees, media persons, freedom fighters, were among other dignitaries who have attended the function.
Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer went around and greeted all the guests who attended the ‘At Home’ function. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan are conspicuous by their absence.