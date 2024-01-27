HC Chief Justice, CM attend ‘At Home’

Vijayawada : On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, Governor S Abdul Nazeer hosted ‘At Home’ function at Raj Bhavan lawns here on Friday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur along with his wife Gudiya Thakur attended the function.

Minister of Housing Jogi Ramesh, Minister for Tourism RK Roja, the Advisers to Government, the MPs, the MLAs, the MLCs, Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners of AP Information Commission, the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, All India Service officers, leaders of political parties and other dignitaries including sportspersons, Padma Awardees, media persons, freedom fighters, were among other dignitaries who have attended the function.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer went around and greeted all the guests who attended the ‘At Home’ function. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan are conspicuous by their absence.